07 Jul 2022

Glanbia Ireland rewarded with Health & Safety Excellence Grand Prix award

Kilkenny Glanbia

Rafael Bernardes, Quality and Continuous Improvement (Innovation) Manager at Dublin Bus presents the Grand Prix award to Ed Elder, outgoing Head of Health & Safety at Glanbia Ireland.

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

07 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Ireland’s exemplary health and safety credentials have been recognised and the company rewarded with the overall and a category win at this year’s Health & Safety Excellence Awards.

 

The company was selected best in category in the Food and Beverage section of the awards. It also beat off stiff competition from other finalists to win the second, even more impressive prize, the Best Health & Safety programme/strategy overall across all categories.

 

Tom Crosbie, Glanbia Ireland’s Head of Health & Safety, said: “A number of well-known businesses were in the mix, including pharma, food, state bodies, construction, manufacturing etc. So to take home both awards is an excellent achievement for the Health & Safety Teams across Glanbia Ireland.”

 

ABOVE: Awards judge, Sanjay Patel, Key Account Director at ISS Facility Services, presents the Food and Beverage category award to Ed Elder, outgoing Head of Health & Safety at Glanbia Ireland.

Ed Elder, outgoing Head of Health & Safety at Glanbia Ireland, said: “It is a significant achievement to win the Health & Safety Excellence Grand Prix award. This award is testament to our Health & Safety Teams and highlights our commitment to Zero Harm and ensuring our people return home safely every day.

 

“It also provides great benchmarking of our strategy. To come out on top highlights the strength of our strategy and approach to health and safety at Glanbia Ireland,” Ed Elder added.

 

The coveted awards were launched in 2020 and recognise and reward the most outstanding health and safety achievements in Ireland and the teams that drive them.

 

Health and Safety is critical to Glanbia Ireland’s success as a company. It is committed to a safe and healthy work environment for employees, farmers, vendors and contractors,  visitors and its  communities. To achieve this, it operates a Zero Harm policy. This means that while at work, everyone is responsible to make sure it achieves Zero Harm to People; Zero Harm to Process and Zero Harm to Product.

 

As Glanbia Ireland’s health & safety journey matures, its programmes become an integral part of its continual improvement, Tom Crosbie added: “Recently, we have completed Safety Leadership workshops with our Frontline Managers where bespoke film clips were created and used at the focal point for discussion.

 

“The workshops’ key focus is on Management Responsibility (leading by example, owning the safety message, care and compliance) and Safety Conversations (interpersonal skills, confidence, positive safety message, authenticity).

 

“In order to promote a culture of continual improvement in our Health and Safety performance with an organisational goal of Zero Harm, we apply principles for ensuring that structures and processes are in place to maintain a safe and healthy workplace,” MrCrosbie said.

