Status Yellow High Temperature Warning issued for Kilkenny by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Temperature Warning for Kilkenny, and all of Ireland, for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The warning was issued this morning (Friday), and lasts from 6am on Sunday to 9pm on Tuesday.
According to Met Eireann there will be "exceptionally warm weather" across the island, starting at the weekend. Daytime temperatures are predicted to be 25 to 30 degrees generally "and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday."
There will be little respite at night. Met Eireann forecast "night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees."
Impacts:
• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water related incidents
See fire danger notice and full safety advice on www.gov.ie/summerready
