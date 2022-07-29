Search

29 Jul 2022

Kilkenny man nominated in National Podcast Awards

John Roche podcast "Yarn: A Story Podcast" receives two nominations in inaugural awards

John Roche of Yarn: A Story Podcast

Kilkenny native John Roche has received two nominations in the Irish Podcast Awards

Reporter:

Roche RoseMary

29 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

John Roche a native of Kilkenny, formally of O'Loughlin Road has received two nominations in the inaugural Irish Podcast Awards for his podcast, "Yarn: A Story Podcast".


The podcast that John produces is nominated for both the Best Factual Podcast and the Creativity Award. The Kilkenny man is in the company of Ireland's top podcasts including Blind Boy, David McWilliams, the 2 Johnnies and Tommy Tiernan + Hector. The awards ceremony takes place on September 16 in Dublin.


John's company, Yarn produces narrative documentaries and dramas. Whether he's spinning yarns or unravelling them, Yarn is a podcast about telling good stories. Yarn now has about 25 stories, each produced in a different style. Most episodes are standalone but some bigger stories are part of a series.


Yarn has also done a 3-part doc series on the history of disability and a 2-part docu-drama about a Nazi spy in Ireland during WW2. They have taken listeners on many diverse journeys ranging from a trip around the Chernobyl exclusion zone to a ride-along with a New York police officer and into the bizarre palace of a corrupt dictator.

John is excited about his nominations, saying he is “Delighted and a bit shocked to be shortlisted among such big names in Irish podcasting. I’ll be doing my best to keep the impersonator syndrome in check when I attend the awards ceremony.”

We wish him every success. 

 
The full list of nominations can be viewed here:

https://www.theirishpodcastawards.ie/enter/nominations/


John's podcast website is www.yarnpodcast.com

On Acast it can be listened to at https://play.acast.com/s/yarnpodcast

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media