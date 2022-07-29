Kilkenny man nominated in National Podcast Awards

John Roche a native of Kilkenny, formally of O'Loughlin Road has received two nominations in the inaugural Irish Podcast Awards for his podcast, "Yarn: A Story Podcast".



The podcast that John produces is nominated for both the Best Factual Podcast and the Creativity Award. The Kilkenny man is in the company of Ireland's top podcasts including Blind Boy, David McWilliams, the 2 Johnnies and Tommy Tiernan + Hector. The awards ceremony takes place on September 16 in Dublin.



John's company, Yarn produces narrative documentaries and dramas. Whether he's spinning yarns or unravelling them, Yarn is a podcast about telling good stories. Yarn now has about 25 stories, each produced in a different style. Most episodes are standalone but some bigger stories are part of a series.



Yarn has also done a 3-part doc series on the history of disability and a 2-part docu-drama about a Nazi spy in Ireland during WW2. They have taken listeners on many diverse journeys ranging from a trip around the Chernobyl exclusion zone to a ride-along with a New York police officer and into the bizarre palace of a corrupt dictator.

John is excited about his nominations, saying he is “Delighted and a bit shocked to be shortlisted among such big names in Irish podcasting. I’ll be doing my best to keep the impersonator syndrome in check when I attend the awards ceremony.”

We wish him every success.



The full list of nominations can be viewed here:

https://www.theirishpodcastawards.ie/enter/nominations/



John's podcast website is www.yarnpodcast.com

On Acast it can be listened to at https://play.acast.com/s/yarnpodcast