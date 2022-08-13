Free e-waste recycling day will benefit South Kilkenny

File pic
Communities across South Kilkenny can dispose of their old and broken electrical goods at a special e-recycling day later this month.
WEEE Ireland, with support from Tipperary County Council, will hold a recycling day at the Fairgreen carpark, Carrick on Suir, on Saturday August 27 from 10am-4pm.
All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, and even watches.
"We are buying more electrical goods than ever – with the annual tonnage on the market rising from 15kg a head in 2016 to 22kg a head last year,” said WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan.
“Shopping stats during the pandemic showed a surge in spend on new electrical devices like mobile phones, computers, small kitchen appliances and white goods.
“With old items still lying around many households we want to offer the opportunity to recycle these for free.
