Search

08 Oct 2022

Ifac reminds Kilkenny farmers about the tax implications of live-in roles

Tax

File pic

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

08 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Ifac is reminding Kilkenny farmers of the tax implications of providing free or subsidised accommodation for their farm employees.


Across the country, high rents along with a shortage of rental properties are making it increasingly difficult for employees to find accommodation.

Kilkenny SHC- James Stephens battle their way back to the county final

James Stephens 2-18 Dicksboro 1-18


Benefit-in-Kind
As with any employee benefit, when considering offering free or subsidised accommodation, it is important to understand the benefit-in-kind implications. Under Revenue rules, BIK on employee accommodation is calculated based on the annual market value of the rent plus any related expenses paid by the employer (such as light and heat). While the employee is liable for PAYE, PRSI and USC on the benefit received, access to accommodation is very attractive in the current market and can compensate for lower wages in certain roles.

Manhole covers in Kilkenny estate being removed and dumped


BIK exemption
For certain roles, accommodation provided by an employer may be exempt from BIK.
Where an employee is required to live in accommodation on their employer’s premises to perform their duties, the provision of free accommodation may be exempt from BIK. Revenue guidance states that this requirement is usually met where:
The employee is required to be on call outside normal hours; The employee is actually frequently called out; The employer provided the accommodation so that the employee could access work quickly.

Kilkenny gardaí warn people to 'light up and lock up your homes'


Other non-taxable employer benefits
Tax-free benefits to your employees include: Bicycles and safety equipment; Certain course and exam fees; Employer pension contributions to Revenue approved schemes; Small benefits worth €500 or less that are not in cash form and are given to the employee once a year.


When hiring employees, it is important to agree on wages on a ‘gross’ rather than a ‘net’ basis, to avoid unforeseen costs if the employee’s tax status changes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media