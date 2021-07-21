Huge job announcement for the South East region

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company, today announced plans to invest €90M to expand manufacturing operations at its Waterford facility.

The investment is expected to generate 130 additional jobs when production commences in 2023 and will provide the Waterford facility with additional capacity to meet expected demand for its Biotrue ONEday® range of contact lenses.

In addition, approximately 150 additional workers are expected to be employed in the construction phase of the expansion.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD said: "I warmly welcome this news that Bausch + Lomb is investing a further €90 million in Waterford, creating 130 new jobs for the county.

"The company has already invested significantly in the South East region, employing over 1,500."

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: "It demonstrates Bausch + Lomb’s continued commitment to the South East region, in which, this year, it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

"This expansion is a welcome addition to the South East Region’s thriving MedTech cluster. I want to wish Bausch + Lomb every success with this expansion and assure it of IDA Ireland’s continued support."

Recruitment for the new jobs will begin in 2022. However, the facility currently has vacant positions in operations, engineering, quality and other disciplines.