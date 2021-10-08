Concern raised over proposed development works at the Tholsel in Kilkenny

Some concerns have been raised over certain aspects of the proposed development works envisaged for The Tholsel in Kilkenny city.

Last month, news broke that €3.2 million in funding had been offered to Kilkenny County Council to develop the building into a 'world-class visitor attraction'.

A new brand and interpretive scheme has been planned to unify the entire complex and seeks to 'use fun, humour and horrible history style stories' to appeal to a wide variety of visitors.

The dungeon and the clocktower are also set to become accessible to the public as part of the plans.

There are, however, some aspects of the planning notice that have generated concern since the announcement.

Notably, the plans call for 'the removal of an existing curved stairway from ground floor to second floor level' as well as 'the removal of railings to the porch area at ground floor level'.

The removal of an existing 77sq.m. mezzanine at third floor level over Mayor's Parlour and the provision of a lift have also been cited with concern.

In response, a public meeting is currently being organised to oppose the proposal during which local historian Gabriel Murray will present a slide show on the Tholsel's history.

If the proposed plans get approval it is expected that the new experience will have an opening date of Spring 2023.