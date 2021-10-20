Search

20/10/2021

In-person pre-retirement courses return to Kilkenny

In person pre-retirement courses return to Kilkenny

Photo via Unsplash (James Hose)

The Retirement Planning Council of Ireland (RPC) has announced the return of its in-person pre-retirement programmes.

The first programme planned for Kilkenny will take place on the November 11, 2021 in Hotel Kilkenny.

This announcement marks the return to normality for the pre-retirees across Ireland.

The interactive course combines theory-based presentations, social and peer-learning and self-reflection exercises.

The course promotes a holistic approach to retirement and comprises emotional, psychological and financial modules to address the life changes that come with retirement.

Key learning outcomes from the course include:

Understanding how to cope with change
Finance – an in-depth look at investment, tax and pensions
Healthy Living - diet, exercise and mental health in retirement
Social Welfare - state pensions and entitlements
Legal - wills, enduring powers of attorney and advance healthcare directives
Mental Stimulation – keeping an active brain for a healthy retirement
Social Engagement - the importance of real social networks
Developing a Personal Plan – what to do to maximise the next stage of living

Commenting on the course was Laura Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland.

"We very much look forward to moving back to our face-to-face offering in November," she said.

"The pre-retirement course in Kilkenny is designed to focus on all aspects of retirement to help participants to prepare and plan for the next stage of living. Retirement is a transitional period in life that requires forward planning and adjustment."

For more information, you can visit: https://www.rpc.ie/book-a-course/

