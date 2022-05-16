Search

16 May 2022

If you're planning to take a train in Kilkenny you should be aware of this update

Catering unlikely to resume until at least early next year

If you're taking a train in Kilkenny you still need to bring your own refreshments

Iarnród Éireann says that RailGourmet has not been able to resume services, primarily due to the challenges in resolving staffing issues, and significant additional costs

Iarnród Éireann says it regrets to inform customers that its catering provider, RailGourmet has advised that it is no longer able to provide catering services on Iarnród Éireann’s Intercity network.

"This is despite extensive efforts by both Iarnród Éireann and RailGourmet to see on-board catering services resume, following their enforced absence for two years of the pandemic," the company said in a statement today.

"Since the lifting of face covering regulations in February 2022, RailGourmet has not been able to resume services, primarily due to the challenges in resolving staffing issues, and significant additional costs.

"As a result, a termination of the contract with RailGourmet has been agreed, and catering services will remain suspended.  (Catering services on the Dublin/Belfast Enterprise train, under a separate contract with Corporate Catering Services Ltd, are continuing to operate on a limited basis).

"We will quickly commence the process to tender for a new catering contract.  However, this will mean that catering services are unlikely to be available on board until at least early 2023.

"We sincerely apologise to customers who will be inconvenienced by this and we look forward to returning the on-board catering service to you as soon as we can. 

"Meanwhile, many of our Intercity stations have existing retail/catering facilities available for customers, and Iarnród Éireann will work with CIÉ Property in the interim to further enhance, where possible, station-based retail and catering options for customers.

"Customers planning a substantial Intercity journey should be aware, especially those making early morning trips and in general for travel over the summer months."

