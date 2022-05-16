Search

16 May 2022

Check out the 'reverse vending machine' on Kilkenny's Parade this week!

Sian Moloughney

16 May 2022 1:42 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

New 'reverse vending machines' will soon be the length of the country - but you can try one out in Kilkenny this week! 

These machines do exactly what they say on the tin: instead of inserting money to get a bottle or a can out, you insert an empty bottle or can and you will get money out. They will soon be seen the length and breadth of the country and will form an intrinsic part of our deposit return scheme which will strengthen the circular economy and may also reduce the incidences of littering.

Environmental charity, VOICE, developed the Return for Change campaign in order to promote the introduction of the national Deposit Return Scheme.  VOICE's Return for Change campaign is looking to spread word about this new scheme in communities around Ireland and have secured the services of a bespoke trailer which houses four reverse vending machines.

VOICE's Return for Change campaign has been invited to The Parade in Kilkenny City, on Thursday the 19th May by Kilkenny County Council.  They will be on-site with their trailer between 9am-4pm so if you would like to learn more about Ireland’s deposit return scheme, or would simply like to bring an empty bottle or can to put into one of the reverse vending machines, be sure to come over and say hello.

