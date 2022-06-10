Search

10 Jun 2022

Total number of PPSNs issued to Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny revealed

New CSO data reveals total number of PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees

New CSO data reveals total number of PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

10 Jun 2022 4:28 PM

Five hundred and fifty seven (557) Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny have received Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs), the latest available data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveals.

35,670 PPSNs have been issued nationwide under the Temporary Protection Directive. 

511 Ukrainian refugees in Laois have received PPSNs, along with 399 in Carlow, 564 in Leitrim, 1,196 in Limerick, 214 in Longford, 962 in Louth, 1,122 in Mayo, 999 in Meath, 266 in Monaghan, 350 in Offaly, 353 in Roscommon, 427 in Sligo, 680 in Cavan, 582 in Tipperary, 984 in Waterford, 657 in Westmeath, 1,347 in Wexford, 1,370 in Wicklow, 2,452 in Clare, 3,442 in Cork, 1,471 in Donegal, 1,922 in Galway, 2,649 in Kerry and 648 in Kildare.

According to CSO statistician, Karola Graupner, local post office addresses are being used as proxies for places of residence of Ukrainian refugees. 

Speaking about the 'Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland' release, she said, "This is the second in a series of releases by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis. This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection, as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education. 

"Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs (Local Electoral Areas) in the country from 0.03% to 7.10%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare while the LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country."

Data also revealed women aged 20 and over account for over 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 37%. 

The highest percentage of those arriving (42% or 14,929 individuals) were categorised as 'One parent with children', however the report notes that spouses and or partners may have stayed in Ukraine. 

As of June 7 2022, 70% of the 6,824 Ukrainian children enrolled in school were in primary education while 30% were in secondary education. 

The average time between the allocation of a PPSN to enrolment in primary or secondary school was just over two weeks.

