Kilkenny community steps out to Walk for Alice

Compassion and care were the order of the day as the community of Kilkenny came out in droves on Saturday to support a fundraiser to get one local lady life-saving cancer treatment.



More than 400 people joined the Walk for Alice and helped to raise an amazing €11,228.



Alice Taylor, from Ballycallan, is fighting cervical cancer. She recently tested positive for treatment with the immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab (Keytruda). This drug is currently not licensed in Ireland, so the entire cost falls on the family. It is €8,500 per treatment, which occurs every three weeks for two years. Alice’s GoFundMe currently has over €45,000 raised, which is a fantastic feat, but Alice still needs our help.



The Walk for Alice was organised by her former classmates at the Loreto Kate Naughton, Michelle Carroll, Eimear Hogan, Georgina Power, Louise Whitely and Olivia Hutchinson.



Afterwards they said: "A huge thank you to all who supported "Walk for Alice". Over 400 people registered to walk with us, and helped raise a massive total of €11,228 to contribute towards Alice's treatment. This far exceeded our expectations, and we are all so overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up on the day to support Alice in her battle with cervical cancer. Alice and her family are so grateful for the support and they would like to extend their thanks to all who contributed in any way.”



Organisers also thanked all who supported the event: school principal Colin Keher, businesses who donated generously to the raffle on the day and cafes who donated tea, coffee, bakes, cups, napkins and plates. “The incredible generosity of the local community meant that we had zero overheads for the event, and 100% of funds raised could be donated directly to Alice.”