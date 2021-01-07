Kilkenny's Set Theatre launch free online concert series

Kilkenny’s award-winning live music venue, The Set Theatre, has started uploading concerts for free online as part of a new virtual series.

The first concert was uploaded on Christmas Day, featuring the talented artist Aoife Nessa Frances.

Also available online to view at present is the performance of Dublin-based Glasshouse Ensemble who served up a unique acoustic experience.

The series is a departure from live streams and has found a happy medium between live show and studio performance.

Be sure to keep an eye on all announcements from The Set Theatre in coming weeks as artists such as Niamh Regan (January 9), R.S.A.G (January 15), David Kitt (February 6), Somebody’s Child (January 23), Brian Deady (January 22), Seamus Forgarty (January 29), Brigid Mae Power & John Francis Flynn (January 16) take centre-stage.



The project will be part-funded by the ‘Live Performance Support Scheme’ from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

All concerts will be free to watch on Set Theatre’s brand new YouTube channel - ‘www.tiny.cc/settheatre’.