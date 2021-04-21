Plans lodged for coffee trailer on popular Kilkenny river walkway

Plans have been lodged with Kilkenny County Council for the provision of 'a mobile coffee trailer' adjacent to the Nore Valley River Walk in Ballyredding, just before Bennettsbridge.

Planning notice was erected at the site on April 9 and the plans are still awaiting local authority approval.

The Nore Valley Walk between Kilkenny city and Bennettsbridge has seen a surge in footfall over the last year as locals continue to explore outdoor activities closer to home.