29/07/2021

Kilkenny city and county healthcare projects win big in HSE Capital Plan

Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Funding for a number of significant healthcare projects in Kilkenny has been included in the 2021 HSE’s Capital Plan.

The major investment for the county includes the detailed design of a new 95-ensuite room community nursing and residential care unit at St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown and appraisal of a 50-bed extension for St. Luke’s General Hospital.

Welcoming the news, Deputy John Paul Phelan said the infrastructure will hugely enhance healthcare services for the people across the region.

 "This investment in Kilkenny’s healthcare services is extremely welcome news that will have an enormous impact on so many lives," Deputy Phelan commented.

"The current building at St Columba's is not fit for purpose and the creation of this new care facility, on lands between the site of the current hospital and the grounds of St. Mary’s NS, will have a major impact.

"This new facility, which will include rooms set aside specifically for patients suffering from dementia, as well as specific resident areas with family overnight room, visitors rooms, treatment rooms and a salon, will make such a difference to the lives of both residents and staff."

The extension to St. Luke’s will complement the 72 bed-unit currently being built to replace a medical ward block, which is due for completion at the end of this year.

"These units will hugely improve services for patients and the single-occupant rooms within these units is particularly welcome in the context of infection control measures in preventing the spread of infectious diseases," continues Deputy Phelan.

"Coupled with the extension to Radiology and the provision of the long-awaited MRI scanner, this considerable investment in Kilkenny’s healthcare services will enormously enhance patient services in the region in the years ahead."

