Walk-in vaccination service for Kilkenny people aged 16+ returns this weekend

Kilkenny people can get a walk-in vaccine at Cillín Hill this Bank Holiday Weekend

The Hub, Cillín Hill

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Following the success of last weekend's walk-in vaccination service at Cillín Hill and in centres across the country, the HSE has decided to continue providing the service.

For a second successive weekend, those aged 16+ will be able to avail of a first dose the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

You can register on the day by showing up with your PPS number and photo identification to hand.

You will also be asked to provide details such as your mobile number, email address, home address and your Eircode.

Note: Those who pre-register need only provide photo identification and proof of date of birth.

The Hub at Cillín Hill will be providing the service Saturday and Sunday from 8:15am to 12:30pm.

The Hub provides free on-site parking but parking is limited. Please remove your car after your appointment to free up spaces for other people with appointments after you.

