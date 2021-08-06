Sports clubs across Kilkenny city and county will receive over €300K funding boost

The formal announcement of Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) funding recipients was made today by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D, and the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, T.D.

The SCEP is the government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country.

Kilkenny sports clubs and organisations across the city and county have done particularly well to ring-fence well over €300k of national allocations.

Kilkenny People has compiled a breakdown of all local recipients below:

Equestrian: Warrington Riding Club will receive €7,361 to purchase working hunter fences and for a derby course while the accompanying Pony Club will receive €7,228. Thomastown & District Riding Club will look to purchase a show jump trailer with their €4,414 allocation, Inistioge Show Society seek three full sets of fence numbers & FEI Safety cups out of their €1,168 funding pot and the Irish Pony Club received €7,281 for sports equipment.

Gaelic Games: Kilkenny Ladies Football Association will receive €17,707, Bennettsbridge GAA Club are set for €16,078 whilst Carrickshock Camogie will look to buy gym equipment and training aids with their €6,525 allocation. €9,038 has been awarded to Erin's Own GAA Club to purchase training equipment and a new lawnmower, Kilfane Handball Club will receive €17,810 for gym and sports equipment while Castlecomer Community School will benefit from a €8,704 boost.

Golf/Pitch and Putt: Local golf and pitch and putt clubs will be investing in new course machinery with their funding allocations. Castlecomer Golf Club will have €23,268 to play with, Ashgrove Pitch and Putt will have €23,842 and Gowran Pitch and Putt Club will have €4,412.

Soccer: Callan United Football Club will receive €6,435 to purchase a new mower and Freshford Town Soccer Club will receive €10,638 for a new mower also.

Athletics: In athletics, Thomastown Athletic Club are set for a €46,425 windfall to purchase sports equipment and Kilkenny City Harriers will receive €4,462 for pole vault and field event development.

Water: Taking to the water, Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club is set for €15,167, South East Freestyle will receive €3,886 and Thomastown Paddlers will have €6,334 to purchase a new boat.

Combat: In the realm of combat sports, Paulstown Boxing Club are set for €3,772 equipment boost and Kilkenny Judo Club have been allocated €2,260.

Misc: Other sporting beneficiaries include Kilkenny Hockey Club who received €39,269 to grow grassroots hockey, Castlecomer Discovery Park (€17,853) and St. Patrick's Centre (€3,838).

Among the local councillors to welcome the funding was Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick (Chairperson - Castlecomer Municipal District).

“It’s great to see so many sporting clubs and organisations across the county being rewarded for their trojan efforts after a particularly tough year,” he said.

“Many of these clubs and organisations are supported by a backbone of dedicated volunteers who put countless hours into their development. Funding schemes such as these are vitally important as they recognise the efforts and hard work of these volunteers as they seek to continually improve.

“I’d especially like to welcome the many deserving projects across North Kilkenny that received funding,” he added.

Deputy John McGuinness welcomed the Minister’s announcement and outlined the details of the clubs that will benefit in Kilkenny.

“I’m delighted to welcome this funding today as it reflects the huge amount of work that these sports clubs undertake and the positive impact they have on their local communities,” he said.

“It is also a positive response to the many representations we, as TDs, would put forward to the Minister on behalf of local clubs seeking funding.”

Deputy John Paul Phelan believes that funding announcements such as these will pay off in the future.

“Hundreds of sports enthusiasts across the county will benefit from this funding grant, which supports clubs and organisations to provide the facilities necessary to achieve our objectives of increased participation in sport,” he said.

“These grants will assist sports clubs and National Governing Bodies of Sport purchase the sports equipment to hopefully develop our sporting heroes and Olympians of the future.”