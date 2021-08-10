10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Kilkenny singer-songwriter Gwen Blanch triumphs at LDM Music Awards in New York

There's also a new album on the way - read below for more!

KILKENNY

Gwen Blanchfield, winner of the LDM ‘Pop’ Music Award

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Gwen Blanchfield, a young singer-songwriter from Kilkenny, has won a prestigious New York based LDM Music Award.

Her song, ‘You Never Said Goodbye’, fought off some stiff competition in the ‘Pop’ category and despite Gwen being unable to attend the event in-person, she was still elated amongst her family.

“We watched a livestream of the ceremony from home,” Gwen explains.

“Before they went live they asked all the nominated musicians to submit a video of them performing the song so seeing it being played was surreal. When I was announced as the winner we all screamed.”

The song, written and performed by Gwen, is dedicated to the memory of all those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

It undoubtedly struck a chord not only in New York, where people were particularly affected by the pandemic during its peak, but worldwide.

Gwen comes from a very musical family that is stocked full of talented singers and always pays tribute to her granddad, an accordion player who unfortunately passed away when she was little.

Last year, her dad Gavin encouraged her to enter the songwriting competition ‘Rockin the Lock-in’ on KCLR.

Her moving performance of ‘You Never Said Goodbye’ was undoubtedly one of the stand-out pieces.

For Gwen, this triumph is one goal achieved of many, and she has since dropped a huge announcement - a full album is on the way, due to be released within the next two weeks.

To stay up-to-date check out ‘www.gwenblanch.com’ and give Gwen a follow on social media.

No referral needed for Covid PCR testing at Hebron centre

Walk ins welcome and online booking available

Kilkenny's Watergate Theatre awarded €255,407 - Mayor

McGuinness: 'Funding will help to greatly enhance and upgrade Watergate while also helping to reduce its carbon footprint'

Massive hike in rents as prices jump by 9.5% in one year in Kilkenny

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media