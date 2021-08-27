Search our Archive

27/08/2021

HSE extends walk-in vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15 in Kilkenny

Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian on the day of vaccination

The HSE has scheduled walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics for adults and children aged 12 and over.

These clinics are open to anyone in Ireland aged 12 or over who is not yet vaccinated.

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics will be open at The Hub, Cillín Hill, Kilkenny this Saturday, August 28 from 8:15am to 12:30pm.

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine at the walk in vaccination centre.

The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine at their appointment. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

Children aged 12 to 15 should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it (e.g. their passport or birth certificate, PPS Card or School ID).

If a child does not have any identification, their parent of guardian who brings them to their appointment can confirm their identity and their age.

Everyone attending a walk-in clinic should also wear a face covering and something that will make it easy to get the vaccine in their upper arm, like a short sleeved t-shirt.

Damien McCallion, Director of the National Vaccination Programme welcomes the development.

"With schools soon returning after the summer break we are keen to ensure people have the best possible access to vaccination for their children," he said.

"This is an important next step in Ireland’s vaccination rollout, where Ireland’s younger population can get their Covid-19 vaccination in a trusted and safe environment."

