08/09/2021

State Street jobs will put Kilkenny 'at the heart of the national cybersecurity industry'

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The decision from State Street to establish a new global cybersecurity and technology unit in Kilkenny is great news on the cybersecurity front, according to Pat Fitzpatrick, Chairman of Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

"We have all been made aware in recent times of the need for an improved cybersecurity presence nationally, following most notably the data breach that occurred and damaged the our national health system," Fitzpatrick explains.

"Not only is the decision to establish a cybersecurity unit here a vote of confidence in Kilkenny but it will also consolidate the city and county as a base for similar large-scale companies."

Fitzpatrick explains that the number cyberthreats that local people are exposed to at present has rarely, if ever, been higher.

"Cybercrime is now operating at unprecedented levels, with new phishing links circulating regularly on our mobile devices and so many employees using their home networks for work that can be targeted by cybercriminals."

State Street have cited 'the availability of relevant and skilled technology talent' as a major reason for setting up in Ireland and it is hoped that talented Kilkenny people will be able to pick up a good share of these new jobs.

400 high value, experienced and graduate level roles will need to be filled across a variety of programming, cybersecurity and data science areas.

