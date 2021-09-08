Search

08/09/2021

BREAKING: Market Yard in Kilkenny set to become a permanent outdoor dining space

Fáilte Ireland funding windfall announced, in partnership with local authorities

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Outdoor seating at the Market Yard in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Market Yard in Kilkenny is one of thirty-eight locations across the country set to be developed into a permanent outdoor dining space thanks to a huge funding windfall announced today by Fáilte Ireland.

A sum of €649,000 (third largest in the country after Dublin and Limerick locations) has been allocated by Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with local authorities, to develop the Kilkenny city hot spot - from an overall pot of €9 million.

Minister for State for Heritage and Electoral Reform local Deputy Malcolm Noonan hailed the announcement as fantastic news for Kilkenny city.

"This funding promises to ensure that Kilkenny's Market Yard will remain an important and valuable feature of Kilkenny's outdoor dining landscape as we look to the future. On top of that, it will be a fantastic addition to the public realm," he said

Green Party councillor for Kilkenny city councillor Maria Dollard also welcomed the funding.

"The grant awarded to Kilkenny County Council was one of the highest in the country and is a great bite of confidence in Kilkenny as a year round tourist destination and a really fantastic city to call home," she said.

"Our publicans and restauranteurs have done amazing work with the €4,000 grant from round 1 of this funding stream and this second stream of €649,009 will provide us with a wonderful facility to meet safely in all weathers, coupled with our new Riverside Park and the proposed outdoor event facility beside the Watergate Theatre."

Permanent weather resistant structures are to be developed at the announced locations in a bid to facilitate year-round access.

All proposed works at chosen locations will remain subject to local authority planning approvals and public consultation.

Take note: Important changes to Covid test centre in Kilkenny

State Street jobs will put Kilkenny 'at the heart of the national cybersecurity industry'

New September temperature record set in Kilkenny

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media