BREAKING: Market Yard in Kilkenny set to become a permanent outdoor dining space

Market Yard in Kilkenny is one of thirty-eight locations across the country set to be developed into a permanent outdoor dining space thanks to a huge funding windfall announced today by Fáilte Ireland.

A sum of €649,000 (third largest in the country after Dublin and Limerick locations) has been allocated by Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with local authorities, to develop the Kilkenny city hot spot - from an overall pot of €9 million.

Minister for State for Heritage and Electoral Reform local Deputy Malcolm Noonan hailed the announcement as fantastic news for Kilkenny city.

"This funding promises to ensure that Kilkenny's Market Yard will remain an important and valuable feature of Kilkenny's outdoor dining landscape as we look to the future. On top of that, it will be a fantastic addition to the public realm," he said

Green Party councillor for Kilkenny city councillor Maria Dollard also welcomed the funding.

"The grant awarded to Kilkenny County Council was one of the highest in the country and is a great bite of confidence in Kilkenny as a year round tourist destination and a really fantastic city to call home," she said.

"Our publicans and restauranteurs have done amazing work with the €4,000 grant from round 1 of this funding stream and this second stream of €649,009 will provide us with a wonderful facility to meet safely in all weathers, coupled with our new Riverside Park and the proposed outdoor event facility beside the Watergate Theatre."

Permanent weather resistant structures are to be developed at the announced locations in a bid to facilitate year-round access.

All proposed works at chosen locations will remain subject to local authority planning approvals and public consultation.