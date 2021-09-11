More than 2,000 volunteers from Kilkenny joined in Spring Clean

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 21 years, the initiative has highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem.



This year more than 2000 people volunteered at 200 different locations across County Kilkenny!

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.



This year, due to the campaign’s success in previous years, the National Spring Clean ran from April to the end of August meaning that Spring Clean 21 is Ireland’s longest running and largest anti-litter campaign to date.

Above: Boys and girls from Dunnamaggin NS took part in the National Spring Clean in Kilkenny



More than 2,000 Kilkenny volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups across 200 locations in the county.

Furthermore, National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise recurring clean-up events throughout the rest of the year.



National Spring Clean 2021’s initiative has been a great opportunity for volunteers to get out again and do their bit for their local environment, contribute to creating a more sustainable community, meet new like-minded people and make a difference.



The National Spring Clean is also an opportunity to act local to tackle a global issue. Over the last couple of years, the National Spring Clean has also been trying to raise awareness about another crucial issue: the link between litter and climate change – the biggest environmental challenge of our time – and highlight how combined local actions can have a global effect. Our consumption patterns and how we dispose and treat our waste has a substantial impact on the levels of emissions of several greenhouse gases which contribute to climate change.



National Spring Clean Manager, Emlyn Cullen said: “This year we had the longest and biggest National Spring Clean campaign ever and we want to thank all the groups and individuals around Ireland who joined us. While waiting for Spring Clean 2022, there are several ways in which communities and individuals around Ireland can keep getting involved and do their bit for our environment. For example, we encourage people to do a #2minutestreetclean every time they are out and about. We are joining An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme for the Big Beach Clean and we are inviting volunteers to register and tackle marine litter at its source.”