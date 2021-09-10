€61,000 funding boost for outdoor amenity sites in Kilkenny

The Walled Garden Loop at Jenkinstown Wood. Photo: Discover Ireland
Two popular Kilkenny outdoor amenities owned by Coillte are to benefit from a funding boost announced this Friday to enhance visitor experiences, John Paul Phelan TD has confirmed.
An allocation of €36,000 has been made by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, to upgrade the main car park at Jenkinstown Wood while an additional €25,000 will be used to replace the footbridge near the Red House on the grounds of Woodstock.
Deputy Phelan said outdoor Kilkenny’s facilities, including Coillte forests, were growing in popularity with locals and tourists alike, with a significant increase in visitor numbers during the pandemic.
“Over 18 million individual visits are made to Coillte forests around the country every year with the visitor numbers increasing by 40% during the Pandemic, as well all appreciated more than ever the fantastic outdoor spaces we have on our own doorsteps”, Deputy Phelan said.
“This funding will not only enhance the experience of visitors, but also support rural tourism and further develop our unique forest amenities. By investing in our wonderful forests and parks, we are making rural Ireland a destination for outdoor pursuits and adventure tourism, as well as supporting rural economies.”
