Search

10/09/2021

€61,000 funding boost for outdoor amenity sites in Kilkenny

€61,000 funding boost for outdoor amenity sites in Kilkenny

The Walled Garden Loop at Jenkinstown Wood. Photo: Discover Ireland

Reporter:

David Power

Two popular Kilkenny outdoor amenities owned by Coillte are to benefit from a funding boost announced this Friday to enhance visitor experiences, John Paul Phelan TD has confirmed.

An allocation of €36,000 has been made by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, to upgrade the main car park at Jenkinstown Wood while an additional €25,000 will be used to replace the footbridge near the Red House on the grounds of Woodstock.

Deputy Phelan said outdoor Kilkenny’s facilities, including Coillte forests, were growing in popularity with locals and tourists alike, with a significant increase in visitor numbers during the pandemic.

“Over 18 million individual visits are made to Coillte forests around the country every year with the visitor numbers increasing by 40% during the Pandemic, as well all appreciated more than ever the fantastic outdoor spaces we have on our own doorsteps”, Deputy Phelan said.

“This funding will not only enhance the experience of visitors, but also support rural tourism and further develop our unique forest amenities. By investing in our wonderful forests and parks, we are making rural Ireland a destination for outdoor pursuits and adventure tourism, as well as supporting rural economies.”

Kilkenny TD McGuinness calls for replacement of Taoiseach

"Everyone gets replaced" - Deputy McGuinness

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 10

Kilkenny consumers encouraged to support positive climate action 'one sip at a time'

Most Popular

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Top of Kilkenny's Leaving Class of 2021

Multimedia

More News

Gerry Moran Kilkenny

I am lying in a hospital bed but I am not sick [[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[[PICTURE: Silas Camargo Silão/Pixabay

Home

The elephant in my hospital room!

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media