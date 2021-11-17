Kilkenny young people - have you registered to vote? Only days to registration deadline

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is urging young people to make sure they have registered to vote before the deadline on Thursday, November 25.

Registering to vote now means less red tape and bureaucracy than registering down the line, explains the youth council.

James Doorley, NYCI Deputy Director said, "One of the privileges of living in a democracy is the right to have a say in who represents us at local level and who governs us at national level.

"We only get the chance to have our say every four or five years in general elections, so it is important that all citizens, especially young people who have recently gained that right, make sure they can exercise their franchise by being registered to vote in time.

"Based on the most recent population data from the Central Statistics Office up to 2,881 young people in County Kilkenny would have turned 18 since February 2020 and may risk missing out on their right to vote unless they register by Thursday, November 25."

For those unsure whether they are registered or not, the NYCI advises that they check online at 'www.checktheregister.ie'.