Jenkinstown and Woodstock amenities to get upgrade

Jenkinstown Woods
Rural amenities are set for an upgrade, with funding awarded for work at two Kilkenny beauty spots.
As part of a national scheme to support recreation facilites and outdoor tourism, substantial grants have been made to Jenkinstown and Woodstock.
Local Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick lead the welcome for the announcement that €36,000 is to be allocated to upgrade the main car park in Jenkinstown.
He said it would be a great investment for the area, which is so popular with walkers.
An allocation of €25,000 has also been made to replace the footbridge near the Red House in Woodstock, Inistioge.
Nationally, total funding of €1.2 million will be invested in the upgrades of pathways, trails, access roads, boardwalks, carparks and toilet facilities at 33 Coillte sites nationwide.
Over 18 million individual visits are made to Coillte forests every year with the visitor numbers increasing by 40% during the Pandemic, according to a report published by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphries. She said: “For so many of us in rural Ireland, the Pandemic has taught us just how fortunate we are to have big, open spaces on our doorsteps.”
