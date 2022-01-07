Kilkenny gardaí warn motorists of potential hazardous driving conditions

Black ice
Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued a black ice alert following freezing conditions overnight.
"Conditions are perfect for these most hazardous of road conditions. With temperatures hovering at around 1 degree with a slow thaw over a heavy freeze. Remember braking distances can increase up to 1,000 % in ice. Slow and steady, high gear, low speed, gentle steering and braking and keep a distance in affected areas," a spokesperson said.
