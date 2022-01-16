Archaeological Society pays tribute to 'strong advocate for Kilkenny' Ann Gibbons

The late Ann Gibbons (neé Crotty)
Kilkenny Archaeological Society has paid tribute to a long-time member, the well-known Kilkenny woman Ann Gibbons (neé Crotty), who died peacefully in Aut Even Hopital on Wednesday.
The Society described Mrs Gibbons as as 'a stalwart member of Kilkenny Archaeological Society'.
"Ann was a strong advocate for Kilkenny and will be greatly missed. For many years, she was a member of the KAS council. She was also a member of the Local History Committee where we especially appreciated her personal reminiscences of growing up in Kilkenny City centre and of farming protests in the 1960s, as well as of her own Kilree."
Mrs Gibbons was laid to rest yesterday (Saturday) at St Kieran's Cemetery following funeral mass at St John's Church.
