Revealed: Kilkenny shop where winning €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 ticket was bought

Someone woke up €250,000 richer this morning thanks to the Lotto Plus 2 top prize in last night's draw - and we now know the Kilkenny shop where they bought their ticket!

National Lottery says the winning Quick Pick ticket was bought on Friday, January 14 in Kitty's Cabin on Rose Inn Street in the heart of Kilkenny City. The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 06, 11, 19, 23, 26, 44 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery is urging players all over the country to carefully check their tickets as one player has won the hugely life-altering prize of €19.06 million while another has won €250,000 and 149 players have won €36,687 each.

The winning ticket holders are all advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their incredible prizes. Saturday night saw a total of 866,000 winners across Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

One lucky Lotto player in Mayo woke up today as Ireland’s largest-ever Lotto jackpot winner after winning the entire €19,060,800 jackpot in last night’s draw. The West of Ireland player won the largest prize ever seen in the game after matching six numbers on a Quick Pick ticket.

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.