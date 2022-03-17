Search

18 Mar 2022

Families of Ukrainian refugees frantic calls to Kilkenny council for support

Comfort for families here and making their way here

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

17 Mar 2022 9:34 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

As Ukrainian refugees arrive in Kilkenny the support of the county council is a comfort to families.


Acknowledging all of the community efforts that are going on in all towns and villages in the area, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said
“It’s phenomenal how we can all come together at a time like this. While we can do our best and fundraise, and it will be helpful.


“What the people of Ukraine are going through is horrendous,” Cllr Cullen said, caused, she said, “by a madman.”
“To attack a democratic country like that is unforgivable.”

With refugees arriving every day Kilkenny will do its part, Cllr Cullen said. “We are here to help,” she said, “If we can do anything in support we should offer it.”


At a meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Cllr Cullen suggested the area councillors follow the example of Piltown area councillors who wrote to the Russian Embassy condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.


Director of Services Mary Mulholland, who heads the housing department of the county council, said there had certainly been an unbelievable level of support from people in Kilkenny, no more so than in the housing office.


“We already have a significant number of Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny,” Ms Mulholland said. Most people are concentrating on joining family already here, she said.

Kilkenny County Council are working with various government agencies to arrange accommodation services and financial support.
Ms Mulholland said her office is getting daily queries from people who don’t have space to take all family members. She invited people to contact the housing office if they have queries.
Any member of the public who would like to pledge accommodation can do so on the Red Cross website, she added.


“We will provide humanitarian assistance. At the moment we are getting a lot of frantic calls from extremely frantic families. The major message is that they will be supported. That message is getting through and is a comfort to families in Ireland and families making their way across Europe to Ireland.”


Chairman of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Cllr Michael Doyle, said “I 100% agree” with Cllr Cullen.
He said all six councillors in the district stood in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and he said he hoped the hostilities will end as quickly as possible.
“Fair play to the housing department for doing all they can.”

