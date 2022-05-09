Free happy hour at Kilkenny pub today thanks to music legend Paul Heaton

Former 'The Housemartins' and 'Beautiful South' star Paul Heaton has invited Kilkenny fans to have a drink on him this evening (May 9) to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Generous pop legend Heaton has selected sixty pubs across Ireland and the UK where local people can have a round on him.

Here’s a list of all 60 pubs taking part in Paul’s birthday tomorrow (Monday). Thanks to all the pubs and to everyone who visits them. It would be great to see photos of you all enjoying your free drinks and celebrations at each pub throughout the day! https://t.co/QNONRGr8Tp pic.twitter.com/xPzE5W4xiN May 8, 2022

Nine of the pubs selected are based in Ireland, including Eddie Murphy's pub in Thomastown.

"I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one," Heaton stated on Twitter.

[Video: The Housemartins had a huge hit in the 80s with the song 'Happy Hour']

"Both regulars and fans can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry)."

Heaton is encouraging people to send photos of themselves enjoying their free drinks and celebrations.