Opening fixtures revealed in upcoming Kilkenny Hurling League

All eyes will be on Shamrocks of Ballyhalein the next few months as they aim to win a historic fifth Kilkenny senior hurling title on the trot. Pic: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile
As the inter-county season approaches its conclusion in the next few weeks, attention will soon turn to the club season.
With that in mind the Kilkenny County Board have released fixtures for all five rounds in the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League and the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League as well as the opening stages in the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling League.
All the opening weekend fixtures can be seen below with all the games taking place at neutral venues around the county:
St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League Group A Round 1
Saturday, July 30
Mullinavat v Lisdowney, Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, 2.45pm
Erin’s Own v Tullaroan, Pairc Lachtain, 7.15pm
Sunday, July 31
Clara v Shamrocks Ballyhale, Thomastown, 1pm
St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League Group B Round 1
Saturday, July 30
O’Loughlin Gaels v Graigue Ballycallan, John Locke Park, 12.30pm
Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge, Clara, 5pm
Sunday, July 31
James Stephens v Glenmore, Dr Tierney Park, 3.30pm
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A Round 1
Saturday, July 30
St Martin’s v Conahy Shamrocks, Canon Kearns Park, 12.30pm
Dunnamaggin v Thomastown, Pairc na Seamrog, 5pm
Sunday, July 31
Carrickshock v Young Irelands, Bennettsbridge, 3pm
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group B Round 1
Saturday, July 30
Danesfort v Mooncoin, Mullinavat, 7pm
Sunday, July 31
Fenians v Rower Inistioge, St John’s Park, 12.30pm
St Lachtain’s v O’Loughlin Gaels, Jenkinstown, 5pm
J.J Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. (Section A) Group A Round 1
Saturday, July 23
John Lockes v Tullogher Rosbercon, John Locke Park, 1pm
Windgap v Barrow Rangers, Windgap, 3pm
Emeralds v Cloneen, Urlingford, 7pm
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. (Section A) Group B Round 1
Saturday, July 23 St Patricks v Blacks and Whites, Ballyragget, 4pm
Piltown v Graignamanagh, Piltown, 5pm
Kilmacow v Slieverue, Kilmacow, 7pm
All eyes will be on Shamrocks of Ballyhalein the next few months as they aim to win a historic fifth Kilkenny senior hurling title on the trot. Pic: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile
The top three in the county novice road race: Ray Lahart (Gowran, first), Darragh Buckley (St Senan’s, third), Joey Duggan (St Joseph’s, second). Also in picture is Warren Roche
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.