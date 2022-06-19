Search

19 Jun 2022

Opening fixtures revealed in upcoming Kilkenny Hurling League

All eyes will be on Shamrocks of Ballyhalein the next few months as they aim to win a historic fifth Kilkenny senior hurling title on the trot. Pic: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

19 Jun 2022 11:15 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

As the inter-county season approaches its conclusion in the next few weeks, attention will soon turn to the club season.

With that in mind the Kilkenny County Board have released fixtures for all five rounds in the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League and the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League as well as the opening stages in the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling League.

All the opening weekend fixtures can be seen below with all the games taking place at neutral venues around the county:

St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League Group A Round 1

Saturday, July 30
Mullinavat v Lisdowney, Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, 2.45pm
Erin’s Own v Tullaroan, Pairc Lachtain, 7.15pm

Sunday, July 31
Clara v Shamrocks Ballyhale, Thomastown, 1pm

St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League Group B Round 1

Saturday, July 30
O’Loughlin Gaels v Graigue Ballycallan, John Locke Park, 12.30pm
Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge, Clara, 5pm

Sunday, July 31
James Stephens v Glenmore, Dr Tierney Park, 3.30pm

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A Round 1

Saturday, July 30
St Martin’s v Conahy Shamrocks, Canon Kearns Park, 12.30pm
Dunnamaggin v Thomastown, Pairc na Seamrog, 5pm


Sunday, July 31
Carrickshock v Young Irelands, Bennettsbridge, 3pm

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group B Round 1

Saturday, July 30
Danesfort v Mooncoin, Mullinavat, 7pm

Sunday, July 31
Fenians v Rower Inistioge, St John’s Park, 12.30pm
St Lachtain’s v O’Loughlin Gaels, Jenkinstown, 5pm

J.J Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. (Section A) Group A Round 1

Saturday, July 23
John Lockes v Tullogher Rosbercon, John Locke Park, 1pm
Windgap v Barrow Rangers, Windgap, 3pm
Emeralds v Cloneen, Urlingford, 7pm

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. (Section A) Group B Round 1

Saturday, July 23                                                                                                                                                            St Patricks v Blacks and Whites, Ballyragget, 4pm
Piltown v Graignamanagh, Piltown, 5pm
Kilmacow v Slieverue, Kilmacow, 7pm

