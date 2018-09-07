Urlingford to see street and lighting upgrades

Main Street, Urlingford, will have roadworks later this month.

Cllr Michael McCarthy says that the Area Engineer has been informed by the contractor that September 17 will be the start date for the resurfacing works at Main Street, Urlingford. (weather dependant).



A local business man has kindly agreed to allow the contractor the use of his compound for storage purposes for the duration of the works.



Lighting

The upgrading of the public lighting to LED lighting in St Mary’s, St Joseph’s, Assumption Place and Mount Finn has now taken place in Urlingford.

Also the four lights at Mill Road have been upgraded.

Two new lights are being provided on Mill Road and the proposed groundworks for those will commence shortly.

Great credit is due to the Area Engineer and his staff for their help according to Cllr McCarthy.