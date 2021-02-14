New N25 route in south Kilkenny to be selected in coming weeks

A preferred corridor for the new N25 route at Glenmore is expected to be chosen in the coming weeks.

Piltown municipal district councillors were told at their recent meeting that it is hoped to make the announcement before the end of March.



Senior Engineer Seamus Kavanagh said a review meeting had been held and they are still working on the final route.

The proposed 9km dual carriageway will link the New Ross bypass and Waterford bypass.