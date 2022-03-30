Search

30 Mar 2022

Revealed: Kilkenny is the fourth safest county to be a driver in Ireland

Motoring

File pic.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

30 Mar 2022 1:35 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny is one of the safety counties in Ireland to be a driver, a new survey has found. The survey has also revealed that neighbouring county Carlow is the most safe county to be a driver!

Driving is a part of everyday life for most of us and often some of life’s simplest pleasures happen from behind the wheel. From driving in the spring sunshine with the windows down to escaping the cold in the sanctuary of your heated car. Driving around Ireland certainly has its perks, with a vast offering of stunning countryside views, but we can all agree that some places are better to be a driver in than others (and that we all hate potholes…).

Looking at factors such as the average annual precipitation (that’s rainfall to you and me), local pass rate and level of car theft in the area, the Chill.ie survey discovered the best counties in Ireland to be a driver. 

County Carlow is the safest place to drive!

It goes without saying that one collision is too many, but Carlow has the lowest rate of injury-causing collisions in the country, with 1.49 collisions per 1000 drivers. The latest figures from the Road Safety Authority reported an annual figure of 62 collisions resulting in injury or casualty.  

Kilkenny Under 14's claim Leinster football title

Kilkenny 2-7 Laois 1-4

No more mink farms in Ireland as historic ban passes final stage

Disposable coffee cups to be hit with new levy as Govt encourages reusable cups

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media