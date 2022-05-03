Search

03 May 2022

'Driving hopefuls may want to avoid taking a test in Kilkenny' according to new study

'Driving hopefuls may want to avoid taking a test in Kilkenny' according to new study

Christopher Dunne

03 May 2022

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny was the county with the lowest driving test pass rate in the nation last year, according to a Chill Insurance study.

Kilkenny recorded a 39.55% pass rate in 2021, much lower than even the second-lowest county, Dublin (45.82%).

“Driving hopefuls may want to avoid taking a test in Kilkenny as the county had the lowest pass rate in Ireland of just under 40%,” the study said.

The study also revealed that December was the least lucky month of the year to have a test booked in 2021.

Neighbours Carlow recorded the third-lowest success rate in the country at 49.40%.

Chill used RSA records to obtain a number of all driving tests taken in Ireland in 2021, alongside the number of people who passed to retrieve the pass rate.

