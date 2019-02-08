Ford's Hollywood touch with new Mustang Bullitt

A special edition performance car with Hollywood connections has just been unleashed in Ireland.

The latest edition of the iconic Ford Mustang, with the alluring name of BULLITT, has been launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous film of the same name.

With an opening price of €73,092, the Mustang Bullitt is available in classic dark Highland green or Shadow black.

The movie-inspired styling includes subtle chrome accents, black grille and minimal badging. Interior features 12” digital cluster with Bullitt welcome screen and Recaro® seats and, as a nod to the original car’s interior, the gear shifter features a white cue ball gearshift knob.

Rev-matching technology delivers smoother gear-changes and sporty V8 ‘blip’ during Mustang Bullitt downshifts. Premium 1000-watt B&O Sound System also features.

A Mustang featured in one of the most epic car chases in movie history. Almost 10 minutes long, the iconic sequence in the Warner Bros film ‘Bullitt’ follows Steve McQueen at the wheel of a 1968 Mustang GT fastback as he chases two hitmen through the streets of San Francisco.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary film, the new special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt is now available in Ireland. It is powered by an enhanced version of Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine delivering 460 PS and 529 Nm of torque.

The Mustang Bullitt features 19” Torq Thrust-style wheels, red Brembo™ brake callipers and a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap.

The new Mustang Bullitt also features as standard Ford’s new rev-matching technology and premium B&O Sound System that delivers 1000 watts through 12 high-performance speakers.

“Nothing captured the spirit and excitement of Mustang quite like that amazing car chase in ‘Bullitt’,” said Ciarán McMahon, chairman and managing director of Ford Ireland.

“The new Mustang Bullitt packs a similar punch with more power, exciting new features like rev-matching and a B&O Sound System, and – just like Steve McQueen – dripping with understated cool.”

Mustang Bullitt’s powerful V8 engine – delivering 12.4 l/100 km fuel efficiency – is enhanced with an Open Air Induction System, and uprated intake manifold, 87mm throttle bodies and unique BULLITT powertrain control module calibration.

Rev-matching technology for the six-speed manual transmission uses the engine’s electronic control system to briefly increase engine rpm as the driver downshifts – matching the engine rotation speed to that of the gear that is being selected for smooth, seamless gear-changes accompanied by a “blip” of the throttle.

The standard B&O Sound System delivers a rich audio experience for occupants whichever seat they occupy. The system features a dual-voice coil subwoofer for deep, crisp bass and high-performance three-way front door speakers for even sound distribution throughout the cabin.

A unique-to-Bullitt welcome screen starts in green with an image of the car rather than the pony. And in addition to the standard seats that feature green stitching and a driver’s seat memory function, optional Recaro® seats are trimmed in black leather.

Other features that pay tribute to the car McQueen drove are subtle chrome accents around the grille and front windows, and a unique black front grille. Inside and out, the vehicle uses minimal badging; only the circular faux fuel-filler cap Bullitt logo on the rear centre is visible on the exterior.

Sophisticated MagneRide® adjustable suspension system is also offered and uses an electronically stimulated fluid inside the damper to respond in real time to changing road conditions, optimising handling without sacrificing ride comfort.

An active valve performance exhaust system is standard, enhancing the V8 engine’s signature burble.