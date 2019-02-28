All electric Kia e-Soul set for Euro debut in Geneva

The new Kia e-Soul will brings long-range, zero-emissions power to the urban crossover class. The third globally-sold electric vehicle from Kia will make its European debut at the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

The new generation battery packs powering the new e-Soul are up to 30% more energy efficient than Europe’s current best-selling electric vehicle.

The e-Soul will be sold as standard in Europe with Kia’s seven year, 150,000 kilometre warranty, which also covers the car’s electric motor and battery pack.

The new e-Soul will be sold in Europe exclusively as an electric vehicle, with a choice of two fully-electric, zero-emission powertrains.Drivers have a choice of long-range (64 kWh) and standard-range (39.2 kWh) powertrains. Both offer vastly improved range over the outgoing Soul EV.

On-road performance is also enhanced with significantly more powerful electric motors providing 395 Nm of torque – 39% more than before.

The long-range 64 kWh battery pack is paired with a 150 kW (204 ps) electric motor, enabling the e-Soul to travel up to 452 kilometres (280 miles) on a single charge (on the WLTP combined cycle.

Energy consumption for the 64 kWh battery pack is 157 Wh/km on the WLTP combined cycle – 24% more efficient than Europe’s current best-selling electric vehicle.

