Road warning: Tree blocking main road in south Kilkenny

Inistioge to New Ross road is closed

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Road warning: Tree blocking main road in south Kilkenny

Motorists in south Kilkenny are urged to be cautious, this evening, as a tree has fallen and is blocking the main road between Inistioge and New Ross.

The AA are reporting that motorists must take an alternative route. 

A fallen tree is blocking the Inistioge/New Ross Rd (R700) east of Inistioge. 