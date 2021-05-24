Road warning: Tree blocking main road in south Kilkenny
Inistioge to New Ross road is closed
Motorists in south Kilkenny are urged to be cautious, this evening, as a tree has fallen and is blocking the main road between Inistioge and New Ross.
The AA are reporting that motorists must take an alternative route.
A fallen tree is blocking the Inistioge/New Ross Rd (R700) east of Inistioge.
#KILKENNY Fallen tree outside Inistioge blocking road. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 24, 2021