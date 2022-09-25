'Near misses' at confusing Thomastown junction

File pic
New signage is needed in Thomastown because of driver confusion.
At the junction of Mill Street and Friars Hill there is confusion and there have been some ‘near misses,’ according to Cllr Deirdre Cullen.
Area Engineer Declan Murphy said traffic coming out of Thomastown does not meet a ‘yield’ sign because it has the right of way. Coming from the Jerpoint side drivers must stop. He agreed to look at the matter to see if there is anything he can do to make the directions clearer.
