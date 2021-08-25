Hydrogen-powered bus to be tested on Irish roads

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D. has welcomed the next stage in testing hydrogen buses as part of the Department of Transport’s Low Emission Bus Trial.

Following the testing of a single-deck hydrogen fuel-cell bus last November, a new hydrogen fuel cell electric double-deck bus will now be tested on Wednesday, August 25 & Thursday, August 26 in Dublin.

The vehicle will be tested on a modified Dublin Bus route 9.

The bus will be driven to simulate real-driving conditions while examining emissions and energy efficiencies. An assessment of costs and infrastructural requirements will also be undertaken.

This will be the final phase of the Department’s Low-Emission Bus Trial, which has previously tested a range of alternative fuel technologies including electric, hybrid and gas technologies.

The Department of Transport is working with Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, BOC Gas, and consultants Byrne Ó Cleirigh to carry out the testing and the results will form part of the decision-making process to help further transition the public transport fleet to lower-emitting fuels and technologies.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D. said: “We are now in the final stages of testing alternative fuel technologies which will inform how our bus fleet will operate and how we can support a sustainable transport system across Ireland.

"In line with climate action targets, we are investing in alternatively fuelled vehicle technology across bus and rail with the objective of transitioning all public transport to low-zero emission fuels and technologies. I am delighted to welcome this trial which will provide practical insight into the operation and impact of hydrogen technology and allow us to assess it alongside other previously tested bus technologies. By examining all available technologies, we can best determine how to power our future urban bus fleets while improving sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA) and Bus Éireann recently unveiled three of the new hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric double-deck buses which are already being used on commuter services in the Greater Dublin Area. The buses are initially serving Bus Éireann’s route 105X, which runs between Dublin and Ratoath, County Meath.

The report on the findings of Phase Two of the Low-Emission Bus Trial will be published later this year.