Search our Archive

31/08/2021

National: Ireland's population reaches landmark five million

The Central Statistics Office recently announced the news

National: Ireland's population reaches landmark five million

The CSO has revealed that the population of the Emerald Isle is actually now at its highest since 1851

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Ireland took a huge blow when it was ravaged by The Great Famine for five years between 1845 and 1850. 

However, Ireland's status quo as a nation with a dwindling population seems to have been broken, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Kilkenny homeless figures tied for second highest in South East

The CSO has revealed that the population of the Emerald Isle is actually now at its highest since 1851, with an estimated 5,011,500 people living here.

Other notable findings from the agency include:

  • 1,426,000 people live in Dublin, roughly 28.5 per cent of the total population.
  • 645,500 foreign nationals currently reside in Ireland, making up just under 13 per cent of the population.
  • A Total Net Migration of 11,200
  • 30,200 returning nationals and 22,800 nationals leaving the country to start a new life abroad.

Another notable finding was that the elderly population (742,300 people) has experienced an increase of just under 18 per cent since 2016.

The CSO also reported that there were 55,500 births and 32,700 deaths in the year to April, giving a natural increase in the population of 22,800.

"This is the lowest level of natural increase recorded since the 2000 population estimates", the group explained.

Amazing acts booked for September live music series at Kilkenny's Set Theatre

Previously in 2019, Ireland's population was reported to be 4.904 million.

Statistician James Hegarty told RTE News about the CSO's latest figures: "Ireland's population was estimated to be 5.01 million in April 2021, which is the first time the population has risen above five million since the 1851 census, when the comparable population was 5.11 million."

He added that the total population on the island of Ireland in 1851 was 6.6 million, and that the results were also indicative of demographic and social impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the nation.

Fatal road accident on Kilkenny - Tipperary border

A male in his forties was pronounced dead at the scene outside Carrick-on- Suir

The Central Statistics Office is the statistical organisation responsible for the gathering of "information relating to economic, social and general activities and conditions" in Ireland.

It uses the National Census, which is held every five years, to guide their findings and predictions.

The CSO also made headlines recently when it was nominated by the Cork Digital Marketing Awards in 2 categories: Best Use of Twitter (Employees 50+) and Best Social Media Campaign. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media