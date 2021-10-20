Gardai renew appeal for witnesses of collision which left woman seriously injured
Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses of a road traffic collision which left a woman in her 40s seriously injured.
According to Gardai, the collision occurred on October 9th at Tinnaslatty in Co. Kilkenny at approximately 6.45pm and involved two cars.
The woman remains in critical condition at Cork University Hospital.
Gardai believe a number of witnesses of the collision have not yet come forward.
Witnesses who travelled between New Ross and Inistioge or Graighuenamanagh on Saturday October 9th, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, are asked to make contact with Gardai.
Please call Thomastown Garda Station on 056m775415, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station to provide information.
