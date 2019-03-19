EU Commissioner Phil Hogan takes part in special Women's Day event

Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development attended the Citizen's Dialogue on "Women Entrepreneurs in Rural Ireland," organised to mark International Women's Day 2019.

Kilkenny man, Mr Hogan, chatted with Siobhán Lawless, Founder and CEO of Foods of Athenry, Maria Walsh candidate for the European Parliament, Mairead Lavery, Irish Farmer's Journal and Irish Country Living, Frances Fitzgerald Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Norma Dinneen, Founder and CEO of Bó Rua Farm and (back) Josephine Helly, national president of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICWA), Carmel Dawson National PRO and Gerry Kiely, head of the European Commission's Representation to Ireland.

This event highlighted how the entrepreneurial potential of women is essential for sustainable economic growth, outlined possible sources of EU and government funding for rural communities. Obstacles were also discussed, such as access to funding and a lack of role models, as well as ways to overcome these challenges