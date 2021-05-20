€700 raised by Kilkenny coffee shop during Darkness Into Light donated to Pieta

Tower and Castle Café on John Street in Kilkenny city helped to bring 'Darkness Into Light' recently by opening their doors at 5am on the morning of the walk to serve all the local participants.

Every cent raised on the morning from coffee sales, a grand total of €700, will now be donated to Pieta House - a national mental health and suicide prevention charity.

Tower and Castle Manager Noel Buckley and Kilkenny Darkness Into Light Chairperson Aurellia Mackin commended all the people that turned out and took part that morning.

"It's great to get out there and contribute locally for such a great cause," Noel added.