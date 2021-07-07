Raising amazing - fostering can change a child's life

It is the ordinary little moments in the foster care journey that show children just how amazing they are.

Foster parents provide a home for children who are unable to live with their own family, and give them the support they need to thrive.

Below are two heartfelt pieces written by a foster carer and a young person who has experienced fostering.

Foster Carer:

It has been almost 10 years since we got our first “placement”, 10 years of ups and downs, but there isn’t one single thing we would change.

People that meet or know us and realise the kids are fostered always say how lucky the kids are to have us. However, the truth is we are the lucky ones; they have changed our lives in more ways than we can mention.

Yes of course there have been times where we have struggled or been stressed but these kids are amazing, they truly are the bravest souls we have ever met, it takes more courage than we will ever know to arrive at a stranger's door and try and make it your home.

And that’s exactly what these kids have done. They struggle with belonging in two different worlds - one with us and one with their biological family, which is where the support from the fostering team and social workers comes into play!

Most people we talk to think fostering is very daunting and have a very unrealistic idea of the “kids in care” most assume these kids are trouble. When really they are just kids / young people trying to find their way!



For us fostering was always something we wanted to do. I grew up where my parents fostered for most of my childhood / teenage years. I have seen first-hand the amount of lives they changed and helped.

Without having any biological kids of our own we could not only offer a child a bed / safe place but we knew we could commit to the long term care that some children / young people in the fostering system need.

It’s not a journey we are on alone, there is lots of help and support not only from the social workers / social care workers but from other foster carers who are always on hand to offer support and advise but also our own family members who really, we couldn’t do this without!

It is because of all this support our eldest foster daughter has not only gotten through her first year in college but she is planning her future around helping young people in the care system and hopes to qualify from 3rd level with a Degree in Social Care Practice.

Young Person:

Foster care to me was a life saver in disguise. Some people have a grey cloud over fostering and foster children as if it were a bad thing but in reality, it is not.

It can literally change a person's life around.

To me it made me who I am today, successful, confident, and independent.

Without my foster parents I would be none of those things, I would not even know what it would be like to be accepted.

Fostering can change children's life, it gives them hope for the future, it gives them something to look forward to. It makes us realise we have a future. It gives us a chance in life. At the age of 9, I was brought into the foster care system and since then my foster parents have helped me grow physically and mentally. They helped me to keep relationships with my biological parents and helped me through the problems that occurred with meeting with my parents.

They supported me through everything, got me through school and they encouraged me to take the next step and go to college where I am currently studying Social Care Practice.

Studying social care is a way that I can give back and to help children that went through what I have been through. I want to be able to show them that there is a good side to foster care and it's not all tears but there is happiness too and that all the good overrides all the bad.

