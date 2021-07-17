Irish Open was a wonderful showcase for Kilkenny

Lucas Herbert of Australia with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Picture: Sportfile
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf was a wonderful showcase of the entire county, say local councillors.
Chairman of the Callan Thomastown municipal district, Cllr Michael Doyle, congratulated Mount Juliet on the successful tournament when the councillors met for their July meeting.
Cllr Doyle said international coverage of the golf tournament was a wonderful showcase of the entire county, and especially the Thomastown area and Mount Juliet itself.
“Fantastic scenery was viewed across the world,” Cllr Doyle said.
“Well done on a job well done and on promoting Kilkenny,” he added, “It was marvellous.”
Even the tournament winner, Lucas Herbert agreed Kilkenny was awesome! (Watch the short video below!)
