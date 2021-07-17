Irish Open was a wonderful showcase for Kilkenny

Congratulations to all involved

Australian Herbert takes victory as Mount Juliet puts on Irish Open show

Lucas Herbert of Australia with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Picture: Sportfile

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf was a wonderful showcase of the entire county, say  local councillors.

Chairman of the Callan Thomastown municipal district, Cllr Michael Doyle, congratulated Mount Juliet on the successful tournament when the councillors met for their July meeting.

Cllr Doyle said international coverage of the golf tournament was a wonderful showcase of the entire county, and especially the Thomastown area and Mount Juliet itself.

“Fantastic scenery was viewed across the world,” Cllr Doyle said. 

“Well done on a job well done and on promoting Kilkenny,” he added, “It was marvellous.”

Even the tournament winner, Lucas Herbert agreed Kilkenny was awesome! (Watch the short video below!)

 

WATCH: 'Kilkenny - awesome place!' - Irish open winner Lucas Herbert

Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe heard from the new Irish Open champion following his victory

Mount Juliet shone as 350 million tuned in for DDF Irish Open

Local Samaritans to walk the waterways from Carlow to Kilkenny - please support!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie