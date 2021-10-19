Kilkenny's highest peak gets new signs for walkers

Good news for walkers in Kilkenny - New signage marking out the Brandon Hill Summit Walk was installed on Thursday and Friday of last week.

The signage provides for large, map-broad trailhead signs at both the Deerpark and Raheendonore car parks, heritage information signs and marker post signage with direction length and the average duration to and from the summit.

Local Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, who called for this signage to be improved last year and for an application to be made under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), which was subsequently successful, has welcomed the installation commenting: “This new signage will be a huge addition for the many locals and tourists who now want to climb to the summit of the highest point in Co. Kilkenny. The recent provision of car parking and the increased post signage and direction markers will make the trip to the summit much more enjoyable and make it far less likely to get lost! A massive well done and thanks to all the different stakeholders who made this project possible, in particular Frank Stafford from Kilkenny County Council who was central to the project.”

Cllr Cleere continued: “I am also delighted to confirm that following consultation with local landowners that signage will also be erected along the trail to remind users to control their dogs at all times along the route.”