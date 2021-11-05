Sessions House work underway in Thomastown

The long-awaited renovation project at the Sessions House in Thomastown is underway.

A former court house in the centre of the town it has stood empty for many years, but there are big plans for its future.



The welcome news that work has started on the building was shared with local councillors at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District representatives.

Director of Services Mary Mulholland told councillors that the scheme is now underway.

The ‘hard work’ of Ms Mulholland and Kilkenny County Council was acknowledged by Cllr Deirdre Cullen.



One of the reasons for delays to the start of the work was Covid restrictions that halted many construction projects, councillors were told at the start of this year.

When renovation work is complete, the Sessions House will get a new lease of life as home to a new jewellery and goldsmithing centre of excellence. Kilkenny County Council has agreed to lease the building to the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI).



The lease is for a period of 25 years at a rent of €1 per week, for use as an educational facility.

In 2019 Kilkenny County Council were successful in securing funding for the refurbishment of the iconic Sessions House building, formerly Thomastown Courthouse, on Logan Street, Thomastown from the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund.