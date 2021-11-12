Breaking News: MRI Delivered to St Luke's Hospital

Photo from St Luke's General Hospital
Following years of fundraising and campaigning, St Luke’s Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny is delighted that their new MRI scanner has been delivered onsite.
The MRI arrived today, Friday, 12th November. It’s exciting news for staff and patients of the hospital.
According to Hospital Manager, Anne Slattery: “This is a really positive day for staff and patients of the hospital. I’m also delighted for the people of Kilkenny and Carlow. Their generosity has made today possible. I’m also incredibly grateful to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital. Without their efforts raising an amazing €250,000 today wouldn’t be happening.”
It’s expected that the MRI will be fully functional by mid-December.
New MRI scanner has landed! Well done to all the teams involved in this installation this morning and to the Friends of St. Luke's Carlow Kilkenny and their fundraising for this valuable equipment @lukes_ck @SouthEastCH @IEHospitalGroup @HSELive pic.twitter.com/4YeiddZvCg— St. Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny (@lukes_ck) November 12, 2021
Some of the Kilkenny People stories on the campaign for an MRI
Freebooters players Owen Wall and Jim Ryan prior to their 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Gorey Rangers in the FAI Junior Cup at the Fair Green last Sunday afternoon. Picture: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.