Search

16/11/2021

Want an alternative to peat? Free 'leaf mould' workshops for Kilkenny people

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Acorn Project will host two workshops on 'leaf mould and a circular economy' on November 27th in Freshford and Durrow,  with WASTEDOWN from West Cork .

"As the leaves fall to the ground, nature begins to regenerate and nourish herself! There's no concept of waste in nature. The leaves will fall and feed the forest floor.
This circular economy of nature can model the solutions and the tools that we need to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss together. Leaf mould is also a sustainable alternative to peat compost that you can create at home or in your community. This simple process can be implemented on any scale ."


If you would like to learn how to create leaf mould , this is a great opportunity to learn how to create a leaf mould bay. All are welcome - Landowners, gardeners, farmers, community groups and individuals.


Join the Acorn Project and be part of our community seedsaving project to celebrate our native woodlands and trees through a series of nature based workshops.


In partnership with Freshford Tidytowns and Durrow Tidytowns, Donal from Wastedown will host the  workshops in Composting and Leaf Moulding. These events are funded by the Department of Agriculture


This workshop is aimed at individuals, community groups ,land owners and organisations interested in learning everything needed to how to establish an onsite leaf moulding system and establish tree nurseries.


Wastedown Leaf Mould Workshops
"Making leaf mould is a simple process, just requiring space and a little bit of management. After 6 months to 1 year, you will have a valuable mulch.
After 2 years, you will have a fully composted product that can be used as a growing medium for plants, as part of a seed or potting mix, or for propagating seeds in a tree nursery"

Workshops are free but require booking. For more information : contact Maura 0863104008 or email : info@slinacoille.ie


Workshops are funded by the Department of Agriculture as part of the Forestry Support Fund
https://slinacoille.ie/events/ freshford-leaf-mould-workshop
https://slinacoille.ie/events/ leaf-mould-workshop-durrow

The people of Kilkenny to have their say on local policing

Kilkenny company is €20,000 richer following their regional win at InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Competition

Rural house in Kilkenny targeted by burglars

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media