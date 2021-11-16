Want an alternative to peat? Free 'leaf mould' workshops for Kilkenny people

The Acorn Project will host two workshops on 'leaf mould and a circular economy' on November 27th in Freshford and Durrow, with WASTEDOWN from West Cork .

"As the leaves fall to the ground, nature begins to regenerate and nourish herself! There's no concept of waste in nature. The leaves will fall and feed the forest floor.

This circular economy of nature can model the solutions and the tools that we need to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss together. Leaf mould is also a sustainable alternative to peat compost that you can create at home or in your community. This simple process can be implemented on any scale ."



If you would like to learn how to create leaf mould , this is a great opportunity to learn how to create a leaf mould bay. All are welcome - Landowners, gardeners, farmers, community groups and individuals.



Join the Acorn Project and be part of our community seedsaving project to celebrate our native woodlands and trees through a series of nature based workshops.



In partnership with Freshford Tidytowns and Durrow Tidytowns, Donal from Wastedown will host the workshops in Composting and Leaf Moulding. These events are funded by the Department of Agriculture



This workshop is aimed at individuals, community groups ,land owners and organisations interested in learning everything needed to how to establish an onsite leaf moulding system and establish tree nurseries.



Wastedown Leaf Mould Workshops

"Making leaf mould is a simple process, just requiring space and a little bit of management. After 6 months to 1 year, you will have a valuable mulch.

After 2 years, you will have a fully composted product that can be used as a growing medium for plants, as part of a seed or potting mix, or for propagating seeds in a tree nursery"

Workshops are free but require booking. For more information : contact Maura 0863104008 or email : info@slinacoille.ie



Workshops are funded by the Department of Agriculture as part of the Forestry Support Fund

https://slinacoille.ie/events/ freshford-leaf-mould-workshop

https://slinacoille.ie/events/ leaf-mould-workshop-durrow